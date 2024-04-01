Shimla to Manali: 7 popular hill stations to visit THIS summer

Lifestyle
Located in Pir Panjal range, Gulmarg is stunning hill station renowned for snow-capped peaks, meadows, adventure sports like skiing, snowboarding amidst pristine natural beauty.
Coorg is a scenic hill station in Karnataka renowned for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.
Munnar is a serene hill station in Kerala that captivates visitors with its lush green landscapes, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls like Attukal and Lakkam.
Manali is a popular hill station renowned for its picturesque landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and adventure activities like trekking, paragliding, and river rafting.
Shimla, is known for its colonial charm, lush greenery, and pleasant climate. Visitors can explore historic landmarks, stroll along the Mall Road, and indulge in nature walks.
Darjeeling offers a tranquil escape amidst mist-covered hills, Buddhist monasteries, and the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Kodaikanal is a serene hill station known for its dense forests, meandering streams, and the picturesque Kodai Lake. Visitors can enjoy boating, horse riding, and nature walks.