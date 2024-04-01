Lifestyle

Shimla to Manali: 7 popular hill stations to visit THIS summer

Image credits: Freepik

1. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir:

Located in Pir Panjal range, Gulmarg is stunning hill station renowned for snow-capped peaks, meadows, adventure sports like skiing, snowboarding amidst pristine natural beauty.

Image credits: Pixabay

2. Coorg, Karnataka:

Coorg is a scenic hill station in Karnataka renowned for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.

Image credits: Pixabay

3. Munnar, Kerala:

Munnar is a serene hill station in Kerala that captivates visitors with its lush green landscapes, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls like Attukal and Lakkam.

Image credits: Pixabay

4. Manali, Himachal Pradesh:

Manali is a popular hill station renowned for its picturesque landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and adventure activities like trekking, paragliding, and river rafting.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh:

Shimla, is known for its colonial charm, lush greenery, and pleasant climate. Visitors can explore historic landmarks, stroll along the Mall Road, and indulge in nature walks.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Darjeeling, West Bengal:

Darjeeling offers a tranquil escape amidst mist-covered hills, Buddhist monasteries, and the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu:

Kodaikanal is a serene hill station known for its dense forests, meandering streams, and the picturesque Kodai Lake. Visitors can enjoy boating, horse riding, and nature walks.

Image credits: Getty
