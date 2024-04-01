Lifestyle

Mango: 7 types of mangoes popular in India

Mangoes are popular in India, and many different types grow throughout the nation. Here are seven varieties that are especially popular in India.

Image credits: Pixabay

Dasheri

From Uttar Pradesh is long and thin with delicious, luscious flesh. Their unique scent and silky texture make them ideal for eating fresh.

Image credits: social media

Totapuri

South Indian mangoes are known for their beak-like form. Salads, chutneys, and pickles benefit from totapuri mangoes' tangy-sweet flavour and solid body.

Image credits: social media

Neelam

Small—to medium-sized Neelam mangoes with bright orange-yellow skin are grown in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Banganapalli (Benishan)

This huge, oblong mango variety is named after Banganapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Its skin is golden-yellow. Banganapalli mangoes are smooth and fiberless with a sweet.

Image credits: Pixabay

Kesar

Gujarati kesar mangoes, with their saffron-like colour and aroma, are also praised. Their smooth, fiberless texture and citrus-y flavour make them popular.

Image credits: Pixabay

Langra

Langra mangoes from Uttar Pradesh have a distinct flavour and greenish-yellow peel. Sweet and tangy, they're fibrous. Their taste is praised despite their Hindi moniker, "lame".

Image credits: Pixabay

Alphonso (Hapus)

Alphonso mangoes, the "King of Mangoes," are known for their creamy texture, vivid golden-yellow flesh, and strong sweetness. 

Image credits: Pixabay
