Bengaluru water crisis: 7 ways to save water

Conserving water is crucial for environmental sustainability and ensuring access to clean water for future generations. Here are seven ways to save water.

Turn Off Taps When Not in Use

Taps should be turned off when brushing teeth, cleaning dishes, or lathering soap. Letting the water run wastes a lot of water over time.

Take Shorter Showers

Water conservation is easy by shortening showers. Showers under five minutes save a lot of water. Install a low-flow showerhead to save water without lowering pressure.

Fix Leaks

Fixing tap, toilet and pipe leaks is one of the best methods to save water. Check for and patch plumbing leaks periodically to avoid water waste.

Install Water-Efficient Fixtures

Replace outdated toilets, faucets, and showerheads with water-saving ones. Products with the WaterSense certification fulfil EPA water efficiency and performance standards.

Collect Rainwater

Install a rainwater harvesting system to collect roof and gutter rainwater for gardening, car washing and other non-potable applications.

Water Efficiently in the Garden

Drip irrigation or soaker hoses reduce evaporation and runoff by watering plant roots directly. To prevent evaporation, water your garden in the morning or evening.

Use Appliances Efficiently

Run dishwashers and washers only when full to save water. Opt for Energy Star and WaterSense-rated appliances that use less water and energy each cycle.

