Pazhankanji: Benefits, recipe of preparing Kerala's superfood

Pazhankanji, a traditional Kerala dish made from fermented rice, is packed with essential nutrients like carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, providing a wholesome meal.
The watery consistency of pazhankanji helps in maintaining hydration levels, making it an ideal meal option during hot weather or after physical activity.
Soak Rice:
Soak the left over boiled rice in water for about 6-8 hours or overnight. This allows the rice to soften.
The next morning, prepare the additional ingredients. Crunch shallots and bird’s eye chillies to add a spicy kick to the rice gruel.
Once the rice has fermented overnight, add the crunchy shallots and bird’s eye chillies to the rice gruel.
Serve the pazhankanji cold for breakfast or lunch. Accompany it with your favorite pickles or chutney to complement the flavors.