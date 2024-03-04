Lifestyle

Pazhankanji: Benefits, recipe of preparing Kerala's superfood

Image credits: Instagram

Traditional Kerala dish

 Pazhankanji, a traditional Kerala dish made from fermented rice, is packed with essential nutrients like carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, providing a wholesome meal.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Benefits :

The watery consistency of pazhankanji helps in maintaining hydration levels, making it an ideal meal option during hot weather or after physical activity.

Image credits: Instagram

Recipe to make pazhankanji:

Soak Rice:

Soak the left over boiled rice in water for about 6-8 hours or overnight. This allows the rice to soften.

Image credits: Instagram

Prepare Ingredients:

The next morning, prepare the additional ingredients. Crunch shallots and bird’s eye chillies to add a spicy kick to the rice gruel.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Combine Ingredients:

Once the rice has fermented overnight, add the crunchy shallots and bird’s eye chillies to the rice gruel. 

Image credits: Instagram

Serve:

Serve the pazhankanji cold for breakfast or lunch. Accompany it with your favorite pickles or chutney to complement the flavors. 
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One