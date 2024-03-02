Lifestyle

When will Ramadan 2024 start in India, UAE, Bangladesh

1. Global observance dates:

Ramadan's initiation varies across countries. India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Egypt are expected to begin Ramadan on March 12.

2. Fasting practices:

Adult Muslims, not facing chronic illnesses or specific conditions, partake in fasting from sunrise to sunset.

3. Iftar traditions:

Iftar dinners serve as a communal activity, where families and communities come together to break their fasts.

4. The pillar of fasting:

In Islam, fasting during Ramadan is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, alongside the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage (hajj).

5. Acts of compassion and gratitude:

Islamic scholars emphasize that fasting promotes gratitude and compassion for the less fortunate.

6. Devotion and spiritual practices:

During Ramadan, devotees dedicate additional time to prayers, religious studies, and reading the Quran.

7. Cultural and personal significance:

Beyond religious obligations, many Muslims view Ramadan as a transformative period for self-discipline, introspection, and personal growth.

