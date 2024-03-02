When will Ramadan 2024 start in India, UAE, Bangladesh

Lifestyle
Ramadan's initiation varies across countries. India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Egypt are expected to begin Ramadan on March 12.
Adult Muslims, not facing chronic illnesses or specific conditions, partake in fasting from sunrise to sunset.
Iftar dinners serve as a communal activity, where families and communities come together to break their fasts.
In Islam, fasting during Ramadan is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, alongside the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage (hajj).
Islamic scholars emphasize that fasting promotes gratitude and compassion for the less fortunate.
During Ramadan, devotees dedicate additional time to prayers, religious studies, and reading the Quran.
Beyond religious obligations, many Muslims view Ramadan as a transformative period for self-discipline, introspection, and personal growth.