Lifestyle

Ramadan 2024-7 must-visit destinations during holy month

During Ramadan, Muslims frequently seek venues to celebrate the holy month in a spiritually uplifting setting while also experiencing local traditions and cultures.

Image credits: Freepik

Iftar in the Desert, Dubai, UAE

Dubai's desert iftars let you feel Ramadan's splendour. Relax in the desert with Arabian hospitality and cultural entertainment while breaking your fast.

Image credits: Pexels

Medina, Saudi Arabia

Muhammad's tomb is in Medina, another Islamic city. Mosques hold nocturnal prayers and Quranic recitations throughout Ramadan, giving the city a spiritual ambiance.

Image credits: Freepik

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia's capital city's "bazaars Ramadan," night marketplaces with halal and traditional dishes, make Ramadan lively. Special Ramadan events and charitable work.

Image credits: Freepik

Cairo, Egypt

Al-Azhar Mosque and other municipal mosques perform Ramadan prayers and talks. Festive lights and fawners enliven the city throughout Ramadan.

Image credits: Freepik

Fez, Morocco

The UNESCO-listed Medina and mediaeval mosques of Fez make Ramadan unforgettable. Visitors may have traditional Moroccan iftar feasts and see local rituals.

Image credits: Freepik

Istanbul, Turkey

Historic mosques like the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia hold Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan. The streets are filled with Ramadan bazaars and iftar feasts.

Image credits: Freepik

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

The Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca, Islam's holiest city. Millions of Muslims worldwide visit Mecca for Umrah and religious rites including fasting, prayers Quran recitation.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One