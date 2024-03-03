Lifestyle
Begin your morning by drinking a glass of warm lemon water. This helps stimulate digestion, detoxify the body, and kickstart metabolism, all of which support belly fat loss.
Incorporate self-massage with Ayurvedic oils, such as sesame or coconut oil, into your daily routine. Abhyanga helps improve circulation, reduce stress, and support detoxification.
Practice mindful eating by paying attention to your meals. This promotes digestion, nutrient absorption, helping prevent overeating and supporting belly fat loss.
Incorporate Ayurvedic spices like ginger, turmeric, cumin, and coriander into your meals. These spices aid digestion, improve metabolism, and reduce inflammation.
Incorporate yoga asanas and pranayama into your daily routine. Yoga helps improve flexibility, strength, and digestion, while pranayama helps calm the mind and reduce stress.
Enjoy herbal teas like ginger tea, cinnamon tea, or fenugreek tea throughout the day. Herbal teas aid digestion, reduce cravings, and support detoxification.