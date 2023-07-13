Lifestyle

Sago Palm to Lily - 7 most dangerous plants for pets

There are certain plants that are harmful to our pet friends. Remember to keep your pets away from these plants and avoid having them as house plants.

Image credits: Pexel

Sago Palm

This popular houseplant contains toxins that can cause liver failure in pets, leading to vomiting, diarrhea, and even death.

Image credits: Pexel

Autumn Crocus

Ingesting any part of this plant can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, organ damage, and bone marrow suppression in pets.

Image credits: Pexel

Oleander

All parts of the oleander plant are toxic to pets, with ingestion leading to symptoms like irregular heart rate, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest.

Image credits: Pexel

Philodendron

This common houseplant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause oral irritation, swelling of the lips and tongue, and difficulty breathing in pets.

Image credits: Pexel

Azalea/Rhododendron

These flowering shrubs contain a toxin called grayanotoxin, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and even coma or death in pets.

Image credits: Pexel

Dieffenbachia

Also known as dumb cane, this popular indoor plant contains oxalate crystals that can cause intense oral irritation, drooling, and difficulty swallowing.

Image credits: Pexel

Lily

Many varieties of lilies, including Easter lilies, are highly toxic to cats and can cause kidney failure. Ingesting any part of the plant, even the pollen, can be fatal.

Image credits: Pexel
