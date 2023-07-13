Sago Palm to Lily - 7 most dangerous plants for pets

Lifestyle
There are certain plants that are harmful to our pet friends. Remember to keep your pets away from these plants and avoid having them as house plants.
This popular houseplant contains toxins that can cause liver failure in pets, leading to vomiting, diarrhea, and even death.
Ingesting any part of this plant can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, organ damage, and bone marrow suppression in pets.
All parts of the oleander plant are toxic to pets, with ingestion leading to symptoms like irregular heart rate, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest.
This common houseplant contains calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause oral irritation, swelling of the lips and tongue, and difficulty breathing in pets.
These flowering shrubs contain a toxin called grayanotoxin, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and even coma or death in pets.
Also known as dumb cane, this popular indoor plant contains oxalate crystals that can cause intense oral irritation, drooling, and difficulty swallowing.
Many varieties of lilies, including Easter lilies, are highly toxic to cats and can cause kidney failure. Ingesting any part of the plant, even the pollen, can be fatal.