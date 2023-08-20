Paradise to Nagarjuna-7 places to enjoy BEST Biryani in Bangalore

Lifestyle
Bangalore is a city known for its diverse culinary scene, and biryani is a popular dish in various styles and flavours. Here are 7 places to enjoy best biryani in Bangalore.
Famous for its Donne Biryani, this place offers a rustic and authentic Karnataka-style biryani served in traditional bowls made from areca nut palm leaves.
Known for its flavorful and aromatic biryani, Meghana Foods offers a range of options, including chicken, mutton, and seafood biryani.
As the name suggests, Biryani Paradise is a popular spot for biryani lovers. They offer a variety of biryani options with aromatic rice and well-marinated meats.
In addition to its Andhra cuisine, Nagarjuna also serves a delectable biryani. Their spicy Andhra biryani is a favorite among those who enjoy a bit of heat.
Although known for their masala dosas, their biryani is also highly recommended. Their unique blend of spices and flavours sets them apart.
With a focus on the Kolkata-style biryani, Richie Rich Biryani offers a unique and flavorful take on the classic dish.
This place is known for its traditional Hyderabadi biryani. They offer a variety of options including mutton, chicken, and vegetarian biryanis.