Paradise to Nagarjuna-7 places to enjoy BEST Biryani in Bangalore

Bangalore is a city known for its diverse culinary scene, and biryani is a popular dish in various styles and flavours. Here are 7 places to enjoy best biryani in Bangalore.

Shivaji Military Hotel

Famous for its Donne Biryani, this place offers a rustic and authentic Karnataka-style biryani served in traditional bowls made from areca nut palm leaves.
 

Meghana Foods, Indiranagar

Known for its flavorful and aromatic biryani, Meghana Foods offers a range of options, including chicken, mutton, and seafood biryani. 
 

Biryani Paradise

As the name suggests, Biryani Paradise is a popular spot for biryani lovers. They offer a variety of biryani options with aromatic rice and well-marinated meats.
 

Nagarjuna, Residency Road

In addition to its Andhra cuisine, Nagarjuna also serves a delectable biryani. Their spicy Andhra biryani is a favorite among those who enjoy a bit of heat.
 

Empire Restaurant, Indiranagar

Although known for their masala dosas, their biryani is also highly recommended. Their unique blend of spices and flavours sets them apart.
 

Lazeez, Koramangala

With a focus on the Kolkata-style biryani, Richie Rich Biryani offers a unique and flavorful take on the classic dish.
 

Savoury Restaurant, Frazer Town

This place is known for its traditional Hyderabadi biryani. They offer a variety of options including mutton, chicken, and vegetarian biryanis.
 

