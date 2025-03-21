Lifestyle

Eid 2025: 6 trending hairstyles for celebration

Gajra Bun Hairstyle

If you want to enhance the beauty of your hair, you can create a Gajra bun look with your Pakistani suit. This Gajra bun will enhance the elegance of your suit

Lace Braided Ponytail

Instead of leaving your hair open, there's a trend of weaving lace into ponytails. You can braid your hair and add lace with your Pakistani suit

Ponytail Hair Look

The beauty of the Pakistani suit will be enhanced when you create this simple, sober, and stylish ponytail hairstyle. It's easy to make and looks very beautiful

Straight Hair Look

If you want a simple, sober, and elegant look, you can also go for straight hair. It will suit your Pakistani suit and is easy to create

Floral Gajra Bun

Floral Gajra bun will also look great with your Pakistani suit. Inspired by Hania Aamir's look, this is a trendy hairstyle. Floral Gajra bun will look great on your face

Sleek Ponytail

The beauty of a loose Pakistani suit will be enhanced when you create a beautiful sleek front ponytail and find beauty

