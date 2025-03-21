Lifestyle

4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer

Image credits: Freepik

The impact of the sun on skin.

Skin discoloration due to sun exposure is a common problem affecting many individuals

Image credits: Getty

Skin cancer risk due to sun tan.

Sun tan not only affects skin color but also increases the risk of pigmentation and skin cancer

Image credits: Getty

Homemade face packs for tan removal.

Using some homemade face packs can effectively remove sun tan and restore your skin's natural glow

Image credits: Getty

Gram flour and rose water for tan removal.

Mix gram flour with a little rose water and apply it to your face and neck to remove sun tan

Image credits: Freepik

Lemon juice and honey for dark spots.

Applying a mixture of lemon juice and honey on the face can help remove dark spots effectively

Image credits: Pinterest

Oats for skin rejuvenation.

Mix oats powder with water and apply it to your face and neck for refreshed and revitalized skin

Image credits: Getty

Aloe vera gel for sun tan removal.

Applying aloe vera gel on your face and neck can effectively remove sun tan and soothe the skin

Image credits: social media

