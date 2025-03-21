4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer

Lifestyle
Skin discoloration due to sun exposure is a common problem affecting many individuals
Sun tan not only affects skin color but also increases the risk of pigmentation and skin cancer
Using some homemade face packs can effectively remove sun tan and restore your skin's natural glow
Mix gram flour with a little rose water and apply it to your face and neck to remove sun tan
Applying a mixture of lemon juice and honey on the face can help remove dark spots effectively
Mix oats powder with water and apply it to your face and neck for refreshed and revitalized skin
Applying aloe vera gel on your face and neck can effectively remove sun tan and soothe the skin
