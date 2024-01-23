Lifestyle

Mehrangarh Fort to Jaswant Thada: 7 must-visit places in Jodhpur

Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bhavan Palace are 7 most important places to visit in Jodhpur. Let's check out 7 places to visit when you are in this royal city of Rajasthan

Mehrangarh Fort

This iconic fort dominates the skyline of Jodhpur and is one of the largest forts in India. The architecture is impressive, and it offers breathtaking views of the city

Jaswant Thada

Located near Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada is a beautiful marble cenotaph built in memory of Maharaja Jaswant Singh II. The cenotaph is known for its intricate architecture

Umaid Bhawan Palace

One of the world's largest private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace is a magnificent blend of Indo-Saracenic, Classical Revival, and Art Deco architectural styles

Clock Tower and Sardar Market

The Clock Tower, or Ghanta Ghar, is a prominent landmark in the heart of Jodhpur. Surrounding it is the bustling Sardar Market, where you can shop for handicrafts

Mandore Gardens

This beautiful garden houses cenotaphs of the Marwar rulers and is known for its architecture, including the Hall of Heroes. The garden also features a temple

Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park

Located at the foot of Mehrangarh Fort, this ecological park showcases the diverse flora and fauna of the Thar Desert. It's a great place for nature lovers

Machiya Safari Park

It's a biodiversity park that offers a chance to spot various species of birds and animals, making it a peaceful retreat from the bustling city

