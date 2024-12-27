Lifestyle

7 plants to attract growth and wealth in 2025

1. Bird of Paradise

This plant aids career growth and professional progress. Place it in your office or home workspace. It brings positive energy and increases career promotion opportunities.

2. White Orchids

This plant brings sweetness to relationships and peace to home. Place it in the bedroom or living room. White Orchids create a peaceful home environment and enhance family love.

3. Snake Plant

This plant removes negative energy from the home and helps bring fame. Place it in the south or southeast direction. Snake Plant purifies the energy of the house.

4. Jade Plant

Known to bring success in jobs and business. Place it near the entrance of the house or office. The green leaves of the Jade plant are a symbol of prosperity and progress.

5. Purple Orchids

Invites wealth and prosperity into the home. Place it in the north or east direction. Purple Orchids enhance positive energy in the home and strengthen the financial situation.

6. Herbal Plants (Ginger, Turmeric, Wheatgrass)

Help in keeping the body healthy and protecting against diseases. Plant them in north-east direction of the house. Herbal plants maintain positive energy and health in the home.

7. Palm

Palm plant brings positive energy into the home and maintains peace and harmony among family members. Place it in the living room or a corner where it gets enough space.

