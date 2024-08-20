Lifestyle

Pakoras to Bhutta, 7 snacks to savor while it's raining

Image credits: Freepik

1. Pakoras (Fritters):

These crispy fritters, made from vegetables like onions, potatoes, spinach, or paneer, are dipped in seasoned gram flour batter and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Grilled Cheese Sandwich:

There’s nothing quite like a warm, gooey grilled cheese sandwich on a rainy day. The combination of crispy bread and melted cheese is pure comfort.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Bhutta (Roasted Corn):

The corn is grilled over an open flame until slightly charred, then brushed with lemon juice and sprinkled with a mix of salt and chili powder.

Image credits: freepik

4. Samosas:

These triangular pastries are stuffed with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, then deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Hot Chocolate:

A rich, creamy cup of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream or marshmallows is the ultimate rainy day treat.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Vada Pav:

A spiced potato fritter (vada) is sandwiched between a soft bun (pav) and served with a variety of chutneys and fried green chilies.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Banana Fritters:

Banana fritters are a sweet and satisfying snack that’s perfect for enjoying while it rains.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One