Pakoras to Bhutta, 7 snacks to savor while it's raining

Lifestyle
These crispy fritters, made from vegetables like onions, potatoes, spinach, or paneer, are dipped in seasoned gram flour batter and deep-fried to golden perfection.
There’s nothing quite like a warm, gooey grilled cheese sandwich on a rainy day. The combination of crispy bread and melted cheese is pure comfort.
The corn is grilled over an open flame until slightly charred, then brushed with lemon juice and sprinkled with a mix of salt and chili powder.
These triangular pastries are stuffed with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, then deep-fried to a crispy golden brown.
A rich, creamy cup of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream or marshmallows is the ultimate rainy day treat.
A spiced potato fritter (vada) is sandwiched between a soft bun (pav) and served with a variety of chutneys and fried green chilies.
Banana fritters are a sweet and satisfying snack that’s perfect for enjoying while it rains.