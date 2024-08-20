Lifestyle

Coffee vs Beer: Which drink boosts creativity more?

Image credits: iStock

Beer vs Coffee

Curious about how beer and black coffee compare nutritionally? We break down the key differences to help you understand which drink might be better for you.

Image credits: iStock

Calorie count

Black coffee has just 2 calories per 100 grams, while beer contains 43 calories. That makes coffee 20.5 times lower in calories compared to beer.

Image credits: iStock

Carbs and proteins

Both drinks are low in carbs: beer has 3.6g per 100 grams, and coffee has only 0.17g. In terms of protein, beer has 0.46g, while coffee has 0.3g per 100 grams.

Image credits: iStock

Vitamin B

Beer and coffee have similar amounts of calcium and iron. Beer contains 4mg of calcium and 0.02mg of iron, while coffee has 2mg of calcium and 0.02mg of iron.

Image credits: iStock

Potassium levels

Coffee leads with 50mg of potassium per 100 grams, compared to beer’s 27mg. This makes coffee a slightly better source of potassium.

Image credits: iStock

The Coffee boost

Coffee boosts alertness by blocking adenosine receptors, making you feel more energized. It enhances neural activity through increased glucose, dopamine, and glutamate.

Image credits: iStock

Short lived energy

The caffeine peak occurs 15 minutes to 2 hours after consumption, causing increased adrenaline and cortisol production. Over time, your body builds tolerance.

Image credits: iStock

The rocket effect

Regular coffee consumption can lead to caffeine tolerance, requiring more to achieve the same stimulating effect. Enjoy the boost but be aware of the potential for dependence.

Image credits: Getty
