Coffee vs Beer: Which drink boosts creativity more?

Lifestyle
Curious about how beer and black coffee compare nutritionally? We break down the key differences to help you understand which drink might be better for you.
Black coffee has just 2 calories per 100 grams, while beer contains 43 calories. That makes coffee 20.5 times lower in calories compared to beer.
Both drinks are low in carbs: beer has 3.6g per 100 grams, and coffee has only 0.17g. In terms of protein, beer has 0.46g, while coffee has 0.3g per 100 grams.
Beer and coffee have similar amounts of calcium and iron. Beer contains 4mg of calcium and 0.02mg of iron, while coffee has 2mg of calcium and 0.02mg of iron.
Coffee leads with 50mg of potassium per 100 grams, compared to beer’s 27mg. This makes coffee a slightly better source of potassium.
Coffee boosts alertness by blocking adenosine receptors, making you feel more energized. It enhances neural activity through increased glucose, dopamine, and glutamate.
The caffeine peak occurs 15 minutes to 2 hours after consumption, causing increased adrenaline and cortisol production. Over time, your body builds tolerance.
Regular coffee consumption can lead to caffeine tolerance, requiring more to achieve the same stimulating effect. Enjoy the boost but be aware of the potential for dependence.