Buying house? 7 things to keep in mind if you are purchasing property

Here are seven key things to keep in mind.

Image credits: Freepik

Location and Neighborhood

Investigate future growth, facilities, safety, and quality of life. Location dramatically affects property value and rental possibilities.

Image credits: Freepik

Builder's Reputation

Review the developer or builder's past projects, delivery deadlines, and quality. Buyer reviews might be beneficial.

Image credits: Freepik

Budget and Financing

Set your budget for down payment, loan eligibility, registration, stamp fee, and upkeep. Know your financial commitment.

Image credits: Freepik

Legal Due Diligence

You should check title documents, land use licenses, encumbrances, and local approvals and consult a lawyer.

Image credits: Freepik

Property Valuation

An impartial property valuation ensures a fair price. This helps get a loan and estimate resale value.

Image credits: Freepik

Property Specifications and Quality

Inspect the property for construction quality, layout, and compliance with the sanctioned plan. Check for features like ventilation, natural light, and build quality.
 

Image credits: Freepik
