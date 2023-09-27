Lifestyle

Ooty to Mysore-7 places to go on long weekend near Kerala

If you're looking for weekend getaways near Kerala for a short trip, you have plenty of options to choose from. Here are seven fantastic places you can visit on a long weekend
 

Image credits: Freepik

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a serene coastal town known for its pristine beaches, temples, and laid-back atmosphere. It's a great place for beach lovers and those seeking a tranquil escape.

Image credits: Freepik

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Pondicherry is a charming French-influenced coastal town on the southeastern coast of India. Explore the French Quarter and indulge in delicious French and Indian cuisine.

Image credits: Freepik

Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, misty hills, and lush green landscapes. It's a great place for trekking and wildlife spotting

Image credits: our own

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a beautiful hill station known for its lush tea gardens, cool climate, and scenic beauty. It's an ideal destination for nature lovers, with opportunities for trekking.

Image credits: our own

Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a popular hill station with pleasant weather throughout the year. You can explore the Botanical Gardens, take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and visit Ooty Lake.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal, often called the "Princess of Hill Stations," is known for its serene lakes, lush forests, and beautiful viewpoints. 

Image credits: Getty

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage. Visit the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, and Brindavan Gardens, and explore the local markets. 

Image credits: Getty
