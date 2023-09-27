Lifestyle
There are various jasmine varieties available, including common jasmine, Arabian jasmine, and star jasmine. Choose the one that suits your climate and space.
Jasmine thrives in full sunlight but can tolerate partial shade. Ensure your chosen location receives at least 6 hours of direct sunlight each day.
If planting in a pot, use a high-quality potting mix designed for container gardening. In the garden, amend the soil with organic matter.
If you're planting jasmine in a pot, choose a container with drainage holes. If you're planting in a garden bed, dig a hole twice the size of the plant's root ball.
Jasmine prefers evenly moist soil. Water your plant regularly, especially during dry periods. Avoid overwatering, as this can lead to root rot.
Jasmine benefits from regular feeding during the growing season. Use a balanced, slow-release fertilizer or a liquid fertilizer diluted to half-strength every 4-6 weeks.
It can become quite leggy if not pruned. Prune your plant after flowering to encourage bushier growth. If you have climbing variety, provide trellis or support for it to climb on.
Once your jasmine plant matures, it will reward you with its delightful fragrance. Place it near windows or outdoor seating areas to fully appreciate its scent.