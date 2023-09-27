Lifestyle

Oktoberfest: 7 best breweries to visit in Bangalore

Oktoberfest celebrations in Bangalore have gained popularity in recent years, and there are several bars and venues where you can enjoy the festivities. 

Windmills Craftworks

Windmills Craftworks is known for its craft beers and beautiful lakeside setting. They offer a variety of craft beers and German-style brews.
 

Toit Brewpub

Toit is one of Bangalore's most famous breweries, and they usually celebrate Oktoberfest with a range of specially brewed beers and yummy food.
 

Arbor Brewing Company

Arbor Brewing Company often offers German-inspired beers and special promotions. It's a great place to enjoy craft beer in a vibrant atmosphere.
 

The Biere Club

The Biere Club is one of Bangalore's first microbreweries. While it may not have a specific Oktoberfest celebration, it's a great spot to enjoy freshly brewed beers and pub food.
 

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

Byg Brewski is known for its expansive space and craft beer offerings. They typically have Oktoberfest-themed events with German-style beers and food.
 

The Permit Room

While not a brewery, The Permit Room is known for its craft cocktails and Indian cuisine. 

The Irish House

While not exclusively focused on German beer, The Irish House is a popular pub in Bangalore have a range of international and craft beers, live music and a festive atmosphere.

