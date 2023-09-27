Lifestyle

Espresso to Cappuccino: 7 types of coffee with distinct preparation

Walked into a coffee shop and got overwhelmed by the variety of coffee on the menu? Well, here are 7 types of coffee with their distinct preparation.

Espresso

Prepared by passing steam through grounded coffee beans on high pressure, espresso is dark in colour. It is consumed on its own without milk and forms the base of other coffees.

Macchiato

Espresso with a small amount of foamed milk is macchiato. It can be served hot and cold

Cold Brew

 Brewed over an extended period with cold or room temperature water, this coffee can be consumed with or without adding milk.

Mocha

Espresso, milk and then topped with chocolate. This drink is the favourite of those who love chocolate in their coffee.

Americano

Add hot water to espresso and voila, you have Americano, which is commonly known as the black coffee. It is usually consumed without sugar.

Cappuccino

With equal parts espresso on the base, milk in the middle and foam on the top, this is a favourite and go to order of many!

Latte

A little different than cappuccino, latte has a little less foam on the top. It is known for its smooth and lighter taste.

