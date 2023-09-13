Lifestyle

Ooty to Coorg-7 popular hill station in south India

South India boasts several picturesque hill stations known for their lush green landscapes, pleasant climate, and scenic beauty. Here are 7 hill stations that are worth visiting.
 

Image credits: our own

Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu

Often referred to as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its tea gardens, charming colonial architecture, and the beautiful Nilgiri Hills. 

Image credits: our own

Munnar, Kerala

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is renowned for its tea plantations, misty mountains, and lush green valleys. 

Image credits: our own

Coorg (Kodagu), Karnataka

Coorg, known as the "Scotland of India," offers stunning landscapes and coffee plantations. Places to visit include Abbey Falls, Madikeri Fort, and the serene Talacauvery.
 

Image credits: Getty

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is famous for its serene lakes, dense forests, and pleasant climate. Don't miss attractions like Kodaikanal Lake, Bryant Park, and Coaker's Walk.
 

Image credits: our own

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is a lush green paradise with hills, forests, and wildlife sanctuaries. Explore attractions like Banasura Sagar Dam, Edakkal Caves, and Chembra Peak.
 

Image credits: our own

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud, also known as the "Jewel of the South," is a lesser-known hill station with a tranquil ambiance. You can visit the Yercaud Lake, Pagoda Point, and Bear's Cave.
 

Image credits: our own

Horsley Hills, Andhra Pradesh

Horsley Hills is a charming hill station known for its natural beauty and cool climate. The viewpoint at Horsley Hills offers panoramic views of the surrounding area.
 

Image credits: our own
