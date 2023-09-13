Lifestyle

13-Sep-2023, 10:09:23 am

Nipah alert: Prevention tips you need to be aware of

Image credits: our own

Avoid Raw Date Palm Sap:

Do not consume raw date palm sap, as it can be contaminated with the virus from bat droppings or saliva.

Image credits: Getty

Practice Good Hygiene:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after visiting crowded places or caring for someone with Nipah.

Image credits: Getty

Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):

Healthcare workers should always use PPE to minimize the risk of infection when treating Nipah patients.

Image credits: Getty

Isolate Infected Individuals:

Isolate suspected or confirmed cases promptly to prevent further transmission within the community.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid Close Contact:

 Stay away from individuals showing symptoms of Nipah and maintain a safe distance to reduce the risk of transmission.
 

Image credits: Getty

Community Awareness:

Promote awareness about Nipah virus in affected areas, encouraging people to report symptoms and seek medical attention promptly

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One