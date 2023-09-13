Nipah alert: Prevention tips you need to be aware of

Lifestyle
Do not consume raw date palm sap, as it can be contaminated with the virus from bat droppings or saliva.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after visiting crowded places or caring for someone with Nipah.
Healthcare workers should always use PPE to minimize the risk of infection when treating Nipah patients.
Isolate suspected or confirmed cases promptly to prevent further transmission within the community.
Stay away from individuals showing symptoms of Nipah and maintain a safe distance to reduce the risk of transmission.
Promote awareness about Nipah virus in affected areas, encouraging people to report symptoms and seek medical attention promptly