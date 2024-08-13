Nasha mukti bharat abhiyan pledge: 6 ways to overcome drug addiction

Lifestyle
Consult with healthcare professionals, such as doctors or addiction specialists, who can provide personalized treatment plans and therapies.
Engage in individual or group therapy sessions to address underlying issues, develop coping strategies, and receive support from peers.
Participate in support groups like Narcotics Anonymous (NA) to connect with others who have similar experiences and gain encouragement and accountability.
Establish a daily routine that includes healthy activities and habits to reduce the temptation to use drugs and fill time constructively.
Surround yourself with supportive family and friends who can provide encouragement and hold you accountable.
Focus on improving your physical health through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep to support overall well-being and recovery.