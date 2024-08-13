Lifestyle

Nasha mukti bharat abhiyan pledge: 6 ways to overcome drug addiction

Seek Professional Help

Consult with healthcare professionals, such as doctors or addiction specialists, who can provide personalized treatment plans and therapies.

Attend Counseling or Therapy

Engage in individual or group therapy sessions to address underlying issues, develop coping strategies, and receive support from peers.

Join Support Groups

Participate in support groups like Narcotics Anonymous (NA) to connect with others who have similar experiences and gain encouragement and accountability.

Create a Structured Routine

Establish a daily routine that includes healthy activities and habits to reduce the temptation to use drugs and fill time constructively.

Build a Strong Support System

Surround yourself with supportive family and friends who can provide encouragement and hold you accountable.

Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle

Focus on improving your physical health through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep to support overall well-being and recovery.

