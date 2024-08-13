Lifestyle

Italy to China: 7 countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage sites

China to Italy are 7 countries with the highest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Check out the full list here

Italy

Italy tops list with over 60 World Heritage Sites, boasts an array of historical, cultural, architectural treasures, including Rome's ancient ruins and Venice's unique canals

China

China is home to over 55 World Heritage Sites, reflecting its rich history and diverse landscapes. Notable sites include the Great Wall and the Forbidden City

Germany

Germany has more than 50 World Heritage Sites, including architectural masterpieces like the Brandenburg Gate and cultural landscapes such as the Rhine Valley

Spain

Spain features over 45 World Heritage Sites, ranging from Alhambra's Moorish architecture to prehistoric cave paintings of Altamira, representing diverse historical evolution

France

France is renowned for its 44 World Heritage Sites, including iconic landmarks like Eiffel Tower, the historic centers of Paris, as well as stunning Mont-Saint-Michel and its abbey

India

India boasts over 40 World Heritage Sites, encompassing ancient temples like those in Khajuraho, the Taj Mahal, and natural wonders such as the Kaziranga National Park

Mexico

Mexico's 35 World Heritage Sites include ancient Mayan cities like Chichen Itza, historic center of Mexico City, and the beautiful colonial architecture of places like Guanajuato

