Did you know cosmetic brand Lakme got its name from Goddess Lakshmi?

Cosmetics brand Lakme

The Indian cosmetics brand Lakme is owned by Hindustan Unilever and is one of the leading beauty products.

How did Lakme get its name?

Lakme is a French word that refers to the goddess Lakshmi, who is noted for her beauty in mythology. 

This name was suggested by the brand's French partners, Robert Piguet and Renoir.

Léo Delibes' opera Lakme was popular in France, and it was titled after its protagonist, who was inspired by an Indian deity.

Lakme

Lakme was founded in 1952 as a 100% subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills when Simone Tata became concerned that Indian women were spending too much money on imported beauty goods.

