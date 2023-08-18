Lifestyle

6 herbs to reduce belly fat naturally

Image credits: Freepik

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are believed to support digestion and promote satiety. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight and consume them in the morning to potentially aid in weight management.

Image credits: Freepik

Ginger

Ginger contains compounds that may aid digestion and increase thermogenesis, leading to potential calorie burning. Incorporate fresh ginger in cooking, teas, or even infused water.

Image credits: Freepik

Cinnamon

It is linked to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced blood sugar levels. This can help regulate appetite and potentially contribute to weight management.

Image credits: Freepik

Peppermint

Peppermint has been associated with improved digestion and reduced appetite. Sip on peppermint tea or add fresh mint leaves to your meals.

Image credits: Freepik

Green Tea

Green tea is renowned for its antioxidant properties, including catechins that have been associated with boosting metabolism and promoting fat oxidation.

Image credits: Freepik

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been studied for its potential role in reducing inflammation and aiding weight loss.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One