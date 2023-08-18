Lifestyle
Fenugreek seeds are believed to support digestion and promote satiety. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight and consume them in the morning to potentially aid in weight management.
Ginger contains compounds that may aid digestion and increase thermogenesis, leading to potential calorie burning. Incorporate fresh ginger in cooking, teas, or even infused water.
It is linked to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced blood sugar levels. This can help regulate appetite and potentially contribute to weight management.
Peppermint has been associated with improved digestion and reduced appetite. Sip on peppermint tea or add fresh mint leaves to your meals.
Green tea is renowned for its antioxidant properties, including catechins that have been associated with boosting metabolism and promoting fat oxidation.
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been studied for its potential role in reducing inflammation and aiding weight loss.