Lifestyle
Marigolds are known for their bright and cheerful blooms. They thrive in Bengaluru's October weather and are often used for festive decorations and garlands.
Zinnias come in various vibrant colors and are low-maintenance flowers that add a pop of color to your garden. They thrive in Bengaluru's moderate climate.
Cosmos flowers are delicate and daisy-like, perfect for borders and attracting pollinators. They thrive in the mild October temperatures.
Petunias are popular for their trumpet-shaped flowers that come in a wide range of colors. They bloom profusely in Bengaluru's October climate.
Coleus is appreciated for its colorful foliage rather than its flowers. It adds a unique touch to your garden with its vibrant leaves.
Salvia, also known as scarlet sage, produces tall spikes of vibrant red flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. They love the moderate climate of Bengaluru.
Alyssum flowers are small but fragrant and perfect for edging and ground cover. They flourish in Bengaluru's pleasant October weather.