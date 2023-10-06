Lifestyle

06-Oct-2023, 03:18:01 pm

7 flowers to brighten your garden

Image credits: Freepik

1. Marigold (Tagetes):

Marigolds are known for their bright and cheerful blooms. They thrive in Bengaluru's October weather and are often used for festive decorations and garlands.

2. Zinnia (Zinnia elegans):

Zinnias come in various vibrant colors and are low-maintenance flowers that add a pop of color to your garden. They thrive in Bengaluru's moderate climate.

3. Cosmos (Cosmos bipinnatus):

Cosmos flowers are delicate and daisy-like, perfect for borders and attracting pollinators. They thrive in the mild October temperatures.

4. Petunia (Petunia x hybrida):

Petunias are popular for their trumpet-shaped flowers that come in a wide range of colors. They bloom profusely in Bengaluru's October climate.

5. Coleus (Plectranthus scutellarioides):

Coleus is appreciated for its colorful foliage rather than its flowers. It adds a unique touch to your garden with its vibrant leaves.

6. Salvia (Salvia splendens):

Salvia, also known as scarlet sage, produces tall spikes of vibrant red flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. They love the moderate climate of Bengaluru.

7. Alyssum (Lobularia maritima):

Alyssum flowers are small but fragrant and perfect for edging and ground cover. They flourish in Bengaluru's pleasant October weather.

