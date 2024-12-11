Jaswant Thada: The Taj Mahal of Marwar in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Lifestyle
Jodhpur, also known as the Blue City, is famous for its warmth and fort. But it has another identity, Jaswant Thada, which is called the Taj Mahal of Rajasthan.
Jaswant Thada is located right in the middle of Jodhpur city. Thousands of tourists come here every year. The stonework in this palace captivates everyone.
Jaswant Thada was built in the 19th century by Maharaja Sardar Singh in memory of his father, Maharaja Jaswant Singh II.
Jaswant Thada is also called the Taj Mahal of Mewar because you will also see small domes in many of the monuments built here.
In Jaswant Thada, you will also find the history and pictures of many kings of Mewar, which show the valor of the state.
Currently, it has also become a top destination in Rajasthan for photography and pre-wedding shoots. The entire building is made of white marble stones.
