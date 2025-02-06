Nora Fatehi Birthday: Check inspired bodycon dress for date night

Lifestyle
A white-based bodycon dress with feather detailing is perfect for a nightclub date.
A rust green ruffle bodycon dress is both stylish and comfortable for curvy figures.
A neon green one-shoulder cut-out dress with a hip ruffle adds a trendy touch.
An animal print short bodycon dress is a bold choice for those with a taller frame.
A pearl-designed long bodycon dress with a waist cut-out is perfect for showing off curves.
An orange one-shoulder bodycon dress paired with red sandals makes a vibrant statement.
A white cut-out bodycon dress with a high-thigh slit and waist cut-out is a chic option.
PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi's stunning earrings for newlyweds
PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari inspired bodycon dress, perfect for modern moms
Peanut Thecha to Garlic Thecha: 6 Tasty Maharashtrian Thecha recipes
7 Health benefits of soaked raisins on empty stomach: Tips inside