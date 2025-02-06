Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Check inspired bodycon dress for date night

Bodycon Evening Gown

A white-based bodycon dress with feather detailing is perfect for a nightclub date.

Ruffle Bodycon Dress

A rust green ruffle bodycon dress is both stylish and comfortable for curvy figures.

One-Shoulder Cut-Out Bodycon

A neon green one-shoulder cut-out dress with a hip ruffle adds a trendy touch.

Short Bodycon Dress

An animal print short bodycon dress is a bold choice for those with a taller frame.

Pearl Long Bodycon Dress

A pearl-designed long bodycon dress with a waist cut-out is perfect for showing off curves.

Orange One-Shoulder Dress

An orange one-shoulder bodycon dress paired with red sandals makes a vibrant statement.

White Cut-Out Bodycon Dress

A white cut-out bodycon dress with a high-thigh slit and waist cut-out is a chic option.

