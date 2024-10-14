Lifestyle
Whether it's pimples or scars, they can be fixed with some ingredients available at home.
Mix Vitamin E capsule oil, honey, lemon juice, and potato juice. Apply the mixture to pimples using cotton.
Leave the applied pack on your face for 10 minutes, then wash it off with water. See how your face glows after just one use.
You can use this 2-3 times a week. Don't forget to apply moisturizer after washing your face.
Potato juice is now available online. It can be mixed with yoghurt, honey, and other ingredients.
Everyone can use potato juice. Some people have black spots on their faces. Potato juice can remove them too.