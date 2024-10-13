Lifestyle

5 early signs of diabetes you shouldn’t ignore


 

Diabetes

Increased blood sugar levels are called diabetes. Diabetes can be controlled through changes in diet and lifestyle.

What are the symptoms?

Let's find out some of the early symptoms of diabetes.
 

1. Sudden Weight loss

People with diabetes suddenly lose weight.

2. Extreme fatigue

High blood sugar levels cause constant fatigue and weakness.

3. Darkening of the neck

Darkening around the neck is another symptom. This is a sign that excess insulin has accumulated in the body.

4. Eye problems

High blood sugar levels damage eye health. It leads to blurred vision.

5. Slow healing of wounds

Diabetes slows down the wound healing process. Even small wounds and sores can take longer to heal.

