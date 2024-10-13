5 early signs of diabetes you shouldn’t ignore

Lifestyle
Increased blood sugar levels are called diabetes. Diabetes can be controlled through changes in diet and lifestyle.
Let's find out some of the early symptoms of diabetes.
People with diabetes suddenly lose weight.
High blood sugar levels cause constant fatigue and weakness.
Darkening around the neck is another symptom. This is a sign that excess insulin has accumulated in the body.
High blood sugar levels damage eye health. It leads to blurred vision.
Diabetes slows down the wound healing process. Even small wounds and sores can take longer to heal.