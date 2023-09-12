Lifestyle
Lavender is renowned for its soothing and calming aroma. Its purple blooms and silver-green foliage make it a lovely addition to any room.
Jasmine's sweet and exotic fragrance is a popular choice for indoor gardening. This climbing vine produces delicate white flowers that emit a captivating scent.
ts woody aroma is invigorating and can improve memory and concentration. Place it on a windowsill where it can receive plenty of sunlight.
Varieties like peppermint and spearmint release a refreshing aroma when touched or brushed against. Keep a potted mint plant in your home to enjoy its soothing scent.
Hang a bunch of dried eucalyptus in your bathroom for a spa-like experience, or grow a potted eucalyptus plant to enjoy its invigorating scent indoors.
Known for its lemony scent and calming properties. It's an excellent choice for bedrooms or relaxation areas. Crush the leaves gently to release the refreshing fragrance.
Like rose-scented or lemon-scented varieties, are popular for their aromatic leaves. Place them in decorative pots around your home to enjoy their delightful fragrances.