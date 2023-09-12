Lifestyle

12-Sep-2023, 03:00:34 pm

7 aromatic plants you must have

Image credits: Freepik

1. Lavender

Lavender is renowned for its soothing and calming aroma. Its purple blooms and silver-green foliage make it a lovely addition to any room.

Image credits: pexels

2. Jasmine

Jasmine's sweet and exotic fragrance is a popular choice for indoor gardening. This climbing vine produces delicate white flowers that emit a captivating scent.

Image credits: Pixabay

3. Rosemary

ts woody aroma is invigorating and can improve memory and concentration. Place it on a windowsill where it can receive plenty of sunlight.

Image credits: Pixabay

4. Mint

Varieties like peppermint and spearmint release a refreshing aroma when touched or brushed against. Keep a potted mint plant in your home to enjoy its soothing scent.

Image credits: pexels

5. Eucalyptus

Hang a bunch of dried eucalyptus in your bathroom for a spa-like experience, or grow a potted eucalyptus plant to enjoy its invigorating scent indoors.

Image credits: pexels

6. Lemon Balm

Known for its lemony scent and calming properties. It's an excellent choice for bedrooms or relaxation areas. Crush the leaves gently to release the refreshing fragrance.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Scented Geranium

Like rose-scented or lemon-scented varieties, are popular for their aromatic leaves. Place them in decorative pots around your home to enjoy their delightful fragrances.

Image credits: Freepik
