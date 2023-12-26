Covid 19 JN. 1: 6 things to keep in mind to protect yourself

Lifestyle
Keep yourself updated with accurate information from reliable sources such as the WHO, CDC, or local health authorities.
Stay informed about booster shot recommendations from health authorities. Booster doses can enhance and prolong your immunity, especially against new variants or waning immunity.
Maintain physical distance from individuals who are not part of your household, particularly in crowded or enclosed spaces where ventilation might be poor.
Wear masks in indoor public settings or crowded areas and practice good hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
Minimize time spent in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, as these environments can increase the risk of virus transmission.