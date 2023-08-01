New moon to Full moon: Find out what each stage of the moon is called

Lifestyle
The next time you gaze at the moonlit night sky, take a moment to ponder the cosmic journey from New Moon to Full Moon and appreciate the enchanting harmony of the lunar dance
The lunar cycle commences with the New Moon phase. The moon is not visible from Earth as it aligns itself between our planet and the Sun. The darkened side faces us
A slender crescent of light begins to emerge on the right side of the moon which marks the beginning of the Waxing Crescent phase, each passing night, the crescent grows brighter
As the moon continues its journey around the Earth, it reaches the First Quarter phase. Now, half of the moon's surface is visible, appearing as a semi-circle in the sky
More than half of the moon is now illuminated, steadily growing towards its Full Moon. The term "gibbous" refers to the moon's shape, which is greater than a half-moon
The much-anticipated climax of the lunar cycle, positioned directly opposite the Sun in the sky, the entire face of the moon becomes visible from Earth
As the moon transitions away from the Full Moon phase, it enters the Waning Gibbous phase. The illuminated diminishes gradually, and the moon's brightness starts to wane
Third Quarter phase, half of the moon is visible again, but this time the left side (in the Northern Hemisphere) is illuminated. This phase indicates the three-quarter mark
In the final phase before returning to the New Moon, a diminishing crescent appears on the left side of the moon as the illuminated portion continues to decrease each day