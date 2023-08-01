Lifestyle

New moon to Full moon: Find out what each stage of the moon is called

The next time you gaze at the moonlit night sky, take a moment to ponder the cosmic journey from New Moon to Full Moon and appreciate the enchanting harmony of the lunar dance
 

New Moon

The lunar cycle commences with the New Moon phase. The moon is not visible from Earth as it aligns itself between our planet and the Sun. The darkened side faces us

Waxing Crescent

A slender crescent of light begins to emerge on the right side of the moon which marks the beginning of the Waxing Crescent phase, each passing night, the crescent grows brighter

1st Quarter

As the moon continues its journey around the Earth, it reaches the First Quarter phase. Now, half of the moon's surface is visible, appearing as a semi-circle in the sky

Waxing Gibbous

More than half of the moon is now illuminated, steadily growing towards its Full Moon. The term "gibbous" refers to the moon's shape, which is greater than a half-moon

Full Moon

The much-anticipated climax of the lunar cycle, positioned directly opposite the Sun in the sky, the entire face of the moon becomes visible from Earth

Waning Gibbous

As the moon transitions away from the Full Moon phase, it enters the Waning Gibbous phase. The illuminated diminishes gradually, and the moon's brightness starts to wane

Third Quarter

Third Quarter phase, half of the moon is visible again, but this time the left side (in the Northern Hemisphere) is illuminated. This phase indicates the three-quarter mark

Waning Crescent

In the final phase before returning to the New Moon, a diminishing crescent appears on the left side of the moon as the illuminated portion continues to decrease each day

