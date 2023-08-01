Lifestyle

Check out easy jalebi recipe for dessert lovers

Image credits: Getty

Know the Ingredients

1 cup maida, 2 tbsp besan, 1 tbsp sooji, 1 tsp active dry yeast, 1 cup warm water, A pinch of saffron strands, 1 tbsp yogurt, 1 cup sugar, ghee & nuts for garnishing.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 1: Prepare the Jalebi Batter

In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, and semolina. Ensure there are no lumps. Cover bowl with a cloth and let the batter ferment for at least 1 to 2 hours.

Image credits: Getty

Step 2: Prepare the Sugar Syrup

Combine sugar and water. Stir until the sugar completely dissolves. Add a few drops of lemon juice to prevent crystallization. Continue to simmer the syrup.

Image credits: Getty

Step 3: Add Flavors and Color

After the batter has fermented, add turmeric powder and saffron strands (if using) to give the jalebi its characteristic golden color. Mix yogurt to add hint of tanginess.

Image credits: Getty

Step 4: Fry the Jalebi

Heat ghee or oil. Transfer jalebi batter into squeeze bottle or piping bag with small nozzle. Carefully pipe batter into the hot oil. Fry until they turn crispy and golden brown.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 5: Soak the Jalebi

Once the jalebis are fried, remove them from the oil and immediately transfer them into the warm sugar syrup. Let it soak in syrup for about 2 to 3 minutes to absorb the sweetness.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 6: Garnish and Serve

Remove the jalebis from the sugar syrup and place them on a serving plate. Garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds for an added crunch and visual appeal.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One