1 cup maida, 2 tbsp besan, 1 tbsp sooji, 1 tsp active dry yeast, 1 cup warm water, A pinch of saffron strands, 1 tbsp yogurt, 1 cup sugar, ghee & nuts for garnishing.
In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, and semolina. Ensure there are no lumps. Cover bowl with a cloth and let the batter ferment for at least 1 to 2 hours.
Combine sugar and water. Stir until the sugar completely dissolves. Add a few drops of lemon juice to prevent crystallization. Continue to simmer the syrup.
After the batter has fermented, add turmeric powder and saffron strands (if using) to give the jalebi its characteristic golden color. Mix yogurt to add hint of tanginess.
Heat ghee or oil. Transfer jalebi batter into squeeze bottle or piping bag with small nozzle. Carefully pipe batter into the hot oil. Fry until they turn crispy and golden brown.
Once the jalebis are fried, remove them from the oil and immediately transfer them into the warm sugar syrup. Let it soak in syrup for about 2 to 3 minutes to absorb the sweetness.
Remove the jalebis from the sugar syrup and place them on a serving plate. Garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds for an added crunch and visual appeal.