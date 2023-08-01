Eggs to Salmon-7 food to help build muscles

Lifestyle
To build muscles effectively, focusing on a balanced diet that provides the necessary nutrients to support muscle growth and repair is essential.
Eggs are a complete protein source and contain essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth.
A whole grain that contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a valuable protein source for muscle building.
Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, a slow-digesting protein that can help sustain muscle protein synthesis overnight.
Almonds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds are nutrient-dense sources of protein, healthy fats, and fiber that support muscle health.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, salmon helps reduce inflammation and supports muscle recovery.
Foods like lentils, chickpeas, and black beans provide protein and complex carbohydrates, aiding in muscle recovery and energy for workouts.
Foods like chicken breast, turkey, lean beef, fish, tofu, and Greek yogurt are excellent sources of high-quality protein, which is crucial for muscle development.