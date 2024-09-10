Lifestyle

Nepal to Iran: 7 countries with most public holidays

Image credits: Freepik

Nepal (35 Public Holidays)

Nepal boasts a rich tapestry of cultural, religious, and historical festivals throughout the year. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Myanmar (32 Public Holidays)

Myanmar is renowned for its vibrant and religious observances, including significant events like Thingyan, the Taunggyi Balloon Festival, and various Buddhist celebrations.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Iran (26 Public Holidays)

Iran's calendar is marked by numerous festivals rooted in Persian culture and Islamic traditions. 

Image credits: Getty

Sri Lanka (25 Public Holidays)

Sri Lankan festivals are a vibrant blend of Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, and Muslim observances and highlights the island's cultural diversity and rich religious traditions.

Image credits: Getty

Bangladesh (25 Public Holidays)

Bangladesh's festivals reflect its Hindu, Muslim, and Buddhist heritage. 

Image credits: facebook

Egypt (21 Public Holidays)

Egypt's holiday calendar includes both Islamic and secular celebrations. Significant holidays include Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and  Sham El Nessim

Image credits: Freepik

India (21 Public Holidays)

India, a land of diverse cultures, celebrates festivals from all religions. 

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One