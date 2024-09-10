Lifestyle

How to clean White Shoes: 5 easy footwear tips

5 Easy Home Remedies

White shoes or footwear lose their shine over time. Learn 5 easy home remedies that you can use to make your white shoes shine again.

Bleach Solution

For white canvas shoes, mix one tablespoon of bleach in 1 liter of water. Apply, scrub, then wipe and dry.

Toilet Paper

Soak toilet paper sheets in water and apply them to your shoes. Leave for 12 hours to remove stubborn stains, then remove the dried paper.

Lemon and Sunlight

Mix lemon juice with water and apply to stains using a cloth or brush. After rubbing, leave shoes in sunlight, then rinse and dry.

Baking Soda

If stains remain, use a paste of 2 parts baking soda and 1 part 3% hydrogen peroxide. It restores whiteness and removes bacteria.

Mild Laundry Detergent

Mix a small amount of mild laundry detergent in warm water. Dip a white cloth or old toothbrush in the soap solution and clean every stain.

Find Next One