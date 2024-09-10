How to clean White Shoes: 5 easy footwear tips

Lifestyle
White shoes or footwear lose their shine over time. Learn 5 easy home remedies that you can use to make your white shoes shine again.
For white canvas shoes, mix one tablespoon of bleach in 1 liter of water. Apply, scrub, then wipe and dry.
Soak toilet paper sheets in water and apply them to your shoes. Leave for 12 hours to remove stubborn stains, then remove the dried paper.
Mix lemon juice with water and apply to stains using a cloth or brush. After rubbing, leave shoes in sunlight, then rinse and dry.
If stains remain, use a paste of 2 parts baking soda and 1 part 3% hydrogen peroxide. It restores whiteness and removes bacteria.
Mix a small amount of mild laundry detergent in warm water. Dip a white cloth or old toothbrush in the soap solution and clean every stain.