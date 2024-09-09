Lifestyle
Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, Tulsi is excellent for skincare. Tulsi can be used to remove acne, soften the skin, and for glowing skin
Applying antibacterial Tulsi paste on the face will gradually reduce acne. Along with this, the excess oil and stickiness on the face will also start to decrease
Antioxidant-rich Tulsi removes free radicals and brightens the face. It is considered good for all skin types
Fine lines and wrinkles can be removed by using Tulsi paste. Mix Tulsi paste with yogurt and apply it on the face. Wash your face after 15 minutes
The pores on the face get clogged due to dirt. Using Tulsi paste detoxifies the skin and removes toxins from the skin
Use Tulsi paste in honey for facial swelling related to acne. Acne and swelling will go away. Slowly, your face will become flawless