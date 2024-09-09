Lifestyle

Tulsi for glowing skin

Tulsi for skincare

Rich in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, Tulsi is excellent for skincare. Tulsi can be used to remove acne, soften the skin, and for glowing skin

Tulsi removes acne

Applying antibacterial Tulsi paste on the face will gradually reduce acne. Along with this, the excess oil and stickiness on the face will also start to decrease

Tulsi for skin glow

Antioxidant-rich Tulsi removes free radicals and brightens the face. It is considered good for all skin types

Tulsi for youthful skin

Fine lines and wrinkles can be removed by using Tulsi paste. Mix Tulsi paste with yogurt and apply it on the face. Wash your face after 15 minutes

Removes skin impurities

The pores on the face get clogged due to dirt. Using Tulsi paste detoxifies the skin and removes toxins from the skin

Tulsi paste for acne

Use Tulsi paste in honey for facial swelling related to acne. Acne and swelling will go away. Slowly, your face will become flawless

