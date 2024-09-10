What post delivery glowing skin? Skincare tips here!

Lifestyle
The face glows during pregnancy. But after delivery, dark spots, wrinkles, and dry skin begin. Know these tips for spotless skin.
Freeze raw milk in an ice tray. Rubbing these cubes on your skin will make it soft and provide relief from dull skin.
You can use rose water or coconut oil to moisturize your skin. Use a good brand cream if you like.
Mix apple cider vinegar and rose water to tone the skin. It provides moisture to the skin. Makes the skin look radiant.
UV rays make the skin dull. This causes blemishes on the face. Be sure to use sunscreen even if you are at home.
If your face color doesn't look clear, you can mix a tablespoon of rose water and a few drops of almond oil in urad dal and apply it to your face. Wash your face after 20 minutes.
Drink 8 to 9 glasses of water a day for skin care after delivery. It flushes out toxins from your skin. Your skin will look radiant.