Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, history, significance

Lifestyle
Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated annually on July 18, Mandela's birthday, to honor his contributions to peace and freedom
Established by the United Nations in 2009, this day recognizes Mandela's dedication to human rights, democracy, and reconciliation
The day aims to inspire individuals to take action, promote peace, and foster a culture of service, following Mandela's example of selflessness and leadership
Nelson Mandela Day is observed worldwide, with events and activities focusing on community service, volunteerism, and social justice initiatives
Nelson Mandela's legacy includes his fight against apartheid, his presidency in South Africa, and his ongoing influence on global human rights movements
The United Nations encourages everyone to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to community service, symbolizing the 67 years Mandela spent fighting for social justice