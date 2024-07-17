Lifestyle
6 BEST flirt lines to say to your crush
Image credits: Freepik
U.P se ho? Let me try my Lucknow
Image credits: freepik
Gujarat se ho? Apli surat pe mar gaye hum
Image credits: social media
Are you from Maharashtra? Because you are Bomb-bae
Image credits: Pixabay
Bihar se ho? Tog Pat-na
Image credits: FREEPIK
Are you from Rajasthan? Because tum mere dil pe RAJ kar rahe ho?
Image credits: freepik@senivpetro
Haryana se ho? Because tum meri 'Rooh-tak' sama gyi ho
Image credits: FREEPIK
