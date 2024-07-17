Lifestyle

6 BEST flirt lines to say to your crush

Image credits: Freepik

U.P se ho? Let me try my Lucknow

Image credits: freepik

Gujarat se ho? Apli surat pe mar gaye hum

Image credits: social media

Are you from Maharashtra? Because you are Bomb-bae

Image credits: Pixabay

Bihar se ho? Tog Pat-na

Image credits: FREEPIK

Are you from Rajasthan? Because tum mere dil pe RAJ kar rahe ho?

Image credits: freepik@senivpetro

Haryana se ho? Because tum meri 'Rooh-tak' sama gyi ho

Image credits: FREEPIK
Find Next One