World Emoji Day 2024: 7 most used emojis; know their meanings

On World Emoji Day 2024, let's find out the most searched emojis and their real meanings. Check out the emojis here

Image credits: Instagram

Face with Tears of Joy

Representing intense happiness and laughter, this emoji is the ultimate symbol of amusement. It's perfect for those moments when something is hilariously funny

Image credits: Getty

Heavy Red Heart

This timeless emoji signifies profound love and devotion. It’s a classic symbol of affection and remains a favorite for expressing deep emotional connections

Image credits: Pixabay

Person with Folded Hands

This emoji symbolizes prayer, appreciation, and virtual high-fives. It’s a flexible representation of sincere emotions

Image credits: Freepik

Single-tear

The single-tear emoji conveys true sadness. It's ideal for moments when someone shares they've had a rough day

Image credits: Pixabay

Thumbs Up Sign

Known worldwide, this emoji signifies approval, support, and gratitude. It's a flexible and comforting gesture

Image credits: Pixabay

Face with Pleading Eyes

Perfect for moments of shyness or when you're seeking a favor, this emoji gently conveys a plea for empathy or help

Image credits: Pixabay

Face Throwing a Kiss

Share virtual kisses and show your affection with this charming and loving emoji

Image credits: Freepik

Rolling on the Floor Laughing

Ideal for moments of uncontrollable laughter, this emoji encapsulates the humor and joy of the situation perfectly

Image credits: Freepik
