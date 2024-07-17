World Emoji Day 2024: 7 most used emojis; know their meanings

Lifestyle
On World Emoji Day 2024, let's find out the most searched emojis and their real meanings. Check out the emojis here
Representing intense happiness and laughter, this emoji is the ultimate symbol of amusement. It's perfect for those moments when something is hilariously funny
This timeless emoji signifies profound love and devotion. It’s a classic symbol of affection and remains a favorite for expressing deep emotional connections
This emoji symbolizes prayer, appreciation, and virtual high-fives. It’s a flexible representation of sincere emotions
The single-tear emoji conveys true sadness. It's ideal for moments when someone shares they've had a rough day
Known worldwide, this emoji signifies approval, support, and gratitude. It's a flexible and comforting gesture
Perfect for moments of shyness or when you're seeking a favor, this emoji gently conveys a plea for empathy or help
Share virtual kisses and show your affection with this charming and loving emoji
Ideal for moments of uncontrollable laughter, this emoji encapsulates the humor and joy of the situation perfectly