World Emoji Day 2024: Significance, history, how to celebrate

World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17, a day to appreciate the wide range of symbolic pictures used in digital communication.
Shigetaka Kurita invented the term "emoji," which is a Japanese idiom meaning "picture word," in the 1990s.
Emojis are colorful ideographs that represent faces or other items such as food, animals, hand signs, and so on.
They are often larger than alphabetical characters. Emojis aim to replace nonverbal communication as much as possible and are frequently used in conjunction with written languages.
Emojis are a good approach to compensate for the lack of nonverbal cues in textual communication, such as body language, facial expressions, and voice prosody.
Celebrate this day by exploring a wide range of emojis and sharing them will your loved ones.