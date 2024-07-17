Lifestyle

World Emoji Day 2024: Significance, history, how to celebrate

Image credits: Freepik

World Emoji Day

World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17, a day to appreciate the wide range of symbolic pictures used in digital communication. 

Image credits: Freepik

Invention of 'Emoji'

Shigetaka Kurita invented the term "emoji," which is a Japanese idiom meaning "picture word," in the 1990s.

Image credits: Freepik

Emoji's

Emojis are colorful ideographs that represent faces or other items such as food, animals, hand signs, and so on. 

Image credits: Freepik

What are emoji's?

They are often larger than alphabetical characters. Emojis aim to replace nonverbal communication as much as possible and are frequently used in conjunction with written languages. 

Image credits: Freepik

Way to express

Emojis are a good approach to compensate for the lack of nonverbal cues in textual communication, such as body language, facial expressions, and voice prosody. 

Image credits: Freepik

How to celebrate?

Celebrate this day by exploring a wide range of emojis and sharing them will your loved ones.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One