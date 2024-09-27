Navratri makeup deals and offers: Up to 50% off on top brands

Lifestyle
This festive season, enjoy 40% off on Maybelline New York waterproof mascara. Get your hands on Cosmic Black and Very Black shades for just ₹509.
Explore a range of lipsticks enriched with Vitamin E and avocado oil, available in 16 shades. Each lipstick is priced at ₹449.
Available in 4 shades for ₹314, the MARS Wonder Compact Powder provides a smooth and long-lasting touch-up to your makeup.
Looking for a cosmetic blush? Insight offers a 10% discount on their blushes. Choose from 6 shades available at ₹81.
Keep your makeup intact with the Swiss Beauty Makeup Fixer, now available at a discounted price of ₹246 with a 15% discount.
Grab the Lakme Forever Matte Lipstick at a 40% discount for ₹257. This lipstick range offers a wide selection of 49 shades.