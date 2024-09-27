Lifestyle

Quick and easy tips to clean your artificial jewelry at home

Women adore artificial jewelry as much as gold and silver. If blackening of earrings and necklaces troubles you, here’s how to stay stress-free!

How to clean artificial jewelry at home

So today we have brought you the best solution to this problem, where you can bring back the shine of chains, rings, and earrings with the help of some hacks.

How to clean a necklace

To restore your necklace's shine, soak it in a sparkling cold drink for 15-20 minutes, then rinse it with clean water.

How to clean earrings

For cleaning earrings, nothing beats toothpaste. Mix a little toothpaste with water to create a thick paste, then use a brush to clean them.

How to clean a ring

To remove dirt from a ring, mix baking soda with lukewarm water and salt. Rub it with a brush for a sparkling shine.

How to clean bracelets

To clean bracelets, soak them in lemon juice for 20-25 minutes, then gently brush with a soft brush for a refreshed shine.

How to store jewelry

Jewelry can lose its shine not just from age, but also moisture. Store them in a moisture-free box to maintain their brilliance.

At the same time, gold, silver, and artificial jewelry should never be kept together. You keep it in separate boxes so that they do not come in contact with each other.

