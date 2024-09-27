How to identify real chanderi saree: Tips to avoid fake fabrics

Lifestyle
It is good to follow some rules while buying Chanderi Silk saree, which has its own unique identity in Indian culture.
This saree with a special look is also expensive. That's why you have to be very careful while buying it.
Chanderi saree is made in a village called Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. This saree is known for its natural beauty, history and rich culture. It is also called the queen of sarees.
Chanderi sarees are handmade. Due to this, the price of an original Chanderi saree ranges from ₹5000 to ₹25000. Keep these things in mind before buying an original Chanderi saree.
The original Chanderi fabric is lightweight and its Butta is handmade. It takes a lot of time. However, fake Chanderi fabric is woven by machine.
The texture of Chanderi sarees is slightly rough. Because it is woven from Zari thread. But the fake Chanderi saree is completely soft.
Fine silk threads of Muslin are used in Chanderi fabric. This thread is very soft, they are colored. This is why Chanderi sarees are transparent.
The Butti or designs on the original Chanderi saree are hand woven. It is usually plated with gold, silver or copper powder, which gives it a unique shine.
A genuine Chanderi saree will have a handloom tag. If your saree does not have a certified handloom tag, it is likely to be a fake Chanderi saree.
Chanderi's original saree has 20 to 22 denier silk threads. But in fake Chanderi sarees, synthetic threads are used instead of silk.