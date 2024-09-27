7 National symbols of India every Indian should know

Lifestyle
The tricolor is the national flag of India. There are a total of 17 national symbols. Let's see about 7 national symbols of India.
The National Emblem of India is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka. It denotes power, courage and confidence.
"Jana Gana Mana" is the national anthem of India, composed by Rabindranath Tagore. It reflects the unity and diversity of the country.
"Vande Mataram", composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and written by Rabindranath Tagore, is the national song of India.
Lotus is the national flower of India. It signifies purity, beauty, wealth and spiritual awakening.
The peacock is the national bird of India. Its majestic appearance and cultural heritage are represented.
The Bengal tiger is the national animal of India. It represents strength, grace and the rich biodiversity of Indian wildlife.
Even though hockey is not officially the national sport of India, it does have a rich history in the nation.