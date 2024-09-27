Lifestyle

7 National symbols of India every Indian should know

Image credits: Facebook

National Symbols

The tricolor is the national flag of India. There are a total of 17 national symbols. Let's see about 7 national symbols of India.

Image credits: Social Media

National Emblem of India

The National Emblem of India is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka. It denotes power, courage and confidence.

Image credits: Getty

National Anthem

"Jana Gana Mana" is the national anthem of India, composed by Rabindranath Tagore. It reflects the unity and diversity of the country.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

National Song

"Vande Mataram", composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and written by Rabindranath Tagore, is the national song of India. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

National Flower

Lotus is the national flower of India. It signifies purity, beauty, wealth and spiritual awakening.

Image credits: Freepik

National Bird

The peacock is the national bird of India. Its majestic appearance and cultural heritage are represented.

Image credits: Pexels

National Animal

The Bengal tiger is the national animal of India. It represents strength, grace and the rich biodiversity of Indian wildlife.

Image credits: Pixabay

National Sport

Even though hockey is not officially the national sport of India, it does have a rich history in the nation. 

Image credits: Indian Hockey Team - Social Media
