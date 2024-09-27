Navratri 2024: 5 trendy square designs to try this festival season

Lifestyle
Who wouldn't love to apply mehndi? So on this special occasion of Navratri, if you want to decorate your hands with mehndi, then here are some designs of square mehndi, see this
If you want to apply mehndi and you want the back side of your hand to be full of designs, then you can take ideas from this design
This design on the back side of the palm is simple and unique, get it applied on the back or front side of your hands and gather compliments from people
This mehndi design looks very cute and unique, it has a square as well as an elephant made in it. You can also get such earrings made in this design
This mehndi design is very simple, anyone can apply it. If you are fond of applying mehndi and want something new and simple, then you can try this design
This mehndi design will look great on the palm, it is a bit difficult to make, because it will look good only if it is made very fine