Navratri 2023: A journey through sacred traditions & rituals

1. Goddess Durga Worship

Devotees create a small altar or shrine in their homes where they place an image or idol of the goddess. Special prayers and offerings are made to seek her blessings.

2. Fasting

Many people abstain from certain foods, including grains and non-vegetarian items, as a mark of respect for the goddess. Fasting is also believed to purify the body and mind.

3. Garba and Dandiya Dance

Communities come together in the evenings to dance to traditional music. This dance is not only a form of devotion but also a celebration of life and unity.

4. Recitation of Scriptures

Devotees often engage in the recitation of sacred texts and scriptures related to Goddess Durga and her divine manifestations. 

5. Rangoli

These intricate designs are created with colored powders, rice, or flower petals and are considered an invitation for the goddess.

6. Lighting Lamps

It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Homes and temples are beautifully illuminated with earthen lamps and candles.

7. Continuous Vigil (Jagran)

Some devotees keep a continuous vigil during Navratri by staying awake throughout the night and engaging in prayer and devotional activities.

