Navratri 2023: A journey through sacred traditions & rituals

Devotees create a small altar or shrine in their homes where they place an image or idol of the goddess. Special prayers and offerings are made to seek her blessings.
Many people abstain from certain foods, including grains and non-vegetarian items, as a mark of respect for the goddess. Fasting is also believed to purify the body and mind.
Communities come together in the evenings to dance to traditional music. This dance is not only a form of devotion but also a celebration of life and unity.
Devotees often engage in the recitation of sacred texts and scriptures related to Goddess Durga and her divine manifestations.
These intricate designs are created with colored powders, rice, or flower petals and are considered an invitation for the goddess.
It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Homes and temples are beautifully illuminated with earthen lamps and candles.
Some devotees keep a continuous vigil during Navratri by staying awake throughout the night and engaging in prayer and devotional activities.